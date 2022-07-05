California Gives Free Healthcare to Everyone in the World Who Makes It to the State

California is set to become the first U.S. state to guarantee that illegal immigrants and non-citizens can receive ‘free’ healthcare. The state will provide it at taxpayer expense. However, since they are subsidized and bailed out regularly by the federal government, we believe that federal taxpayers will contribute in some way.

The move will provide coverage for an additional 764,000 people at a projected cost of around $2.7 billion a year.

The health insurance provision was included in the $307.9 billion operating budget that Gov. Gavin Newsom signed into law. The measure to ‘cover’ low-income illegal immigrants is part of the 2022-23 state budget allocation, which includes expanding the state’s Medi-Cal program.

“Medi-Cal already offers coverage to undocumented immigrants if they are younger than 26, over the age of 50 or a recipient of the federal Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program,” the Hill’s activist publication Changing America reported.

The Hill is thrilled that there will be fewer uninsured in the state. They say nothing about what an invitation this is for everyone in the world to cross our borders.

An estimated 92% of of Californians have some form of health insurance. The percentage of those covered is sure to increase under the newly signed Medi-Cal expansion

“This will represent the biggest expansion of coverage in the nation since the start of the Affordable Care Act in 2014,” said Anthony Wright, executive director of Health Access California. “In California, we recognize (that) everybody benefits when everyone is covered.”

