The Arrest of Robert Crimo III

The suspect in the murder of six people and the wounding of 31 at a parade in Highland Park earlier today has been captured and taken into custody. The grilling of the suspect is taking place at the station.

His father, Bob Crimo, is president at Bob’s Pantry & Deli. He ran for mayor in 2019. He did no fundraising and came away with no expenditures and about 27% of the vote against winner Nancy Rotering.

Crimo III calls himself ‘Awake the Rapper’.

At about 6:30 p.m., a North Chicago police officer spotted 22-year-old Robert “Bobby” E. Crimo III at Route 41 and Buckley Road, police said.

There was a brief pursuit, but the vehicle was stopped at Westleigh Road and Route 41 in Lake Forest.

Robert Crimo III obeyed officers’ commands when they caught up with him.

There are a lot of screengrabs and clips of the suspect online although his weird accounts were taken down. In the shots, he is seen at a Trump rally, wearing a Trump flag, a Peppy frog shirt, and at a pro-police rally. Maybe he’s a supporter or maybe he was considering shooting them, who knows.

On the other hand, he is in shots with a Democratic Socialists of America symbol, an Antifa symbol, and numerous ‘likes’ on Biden’s comments. Crimo calls himself ‘awake’ and made weird and disturbing rap videos. It looked like he considered shooting up a class in one.

There is one photo that is critical of Israel and he did shoot into a parade in a largely Jewish neighborhood. It could be a hint as to motive or not.

WARNING, DEEPLY DISTURBING

The rapper released a cryptic track called “Are You Awake” on Oct. 15, 2021. The track appears to suggest that Crimo was planning a life-defining moment that “not even he could stop.” The video includes drawings of a man aiming a rifle at another person.

The video also includes an image of a newspaper clipping about Lee Harvey Oswald, who assassinated President John F. Kennedy, and another image of a victim shot with blood spraying from the body.

“Like a sleepwalker, I am unable to stop and think,” he says in the track. “My actions will be valiant and my thought is unnecessary. I know what I have to do, I know what’s in it, not only for me, but for everyone else.”

“There is no past or future, just the now,” he adds. “It is more abstract than I can ever imagine. I can feel the atmosphere pushing me in. It’s unstoppable, like a wave pulling me under, I can’t breathe without it.”

“I need to leave now, I need to just do it. It is my destiny, everything has led up to this,” Crimo says. “Nothing can stop me, not even myself. Is there such thing as free will, or has this been planned out, like a cosmic recipe?”

“It is what I’ve been waiting for in the back of my head, ready to be awakened, It is what I’ve been sent here to do, like a sleepwalker,” he adds.

He is not unique. People are making this political but he’s all over the place. The man is mentally deranged, just like the others.

Look at the photo. Do you honestly think he’s sane?

Some of the people commenting on Twitter are vile. This one is making it about race. It’s very hateful. Many are comparing it to the criminal who was shot by police 60 times. They don’t even know yet what the full story is but are commenting recklessly anyway.

Robert “Bobby” E. Crimo III another white shooter. Its time for blacks people to start crossing the street when we see white people. Hopefully the government starts throwing money at a solution to why white people continue to do this.

