Joey Chestnut Captures Crasher While Downing 63 Hot Dogs

By
M Dowling
-
2
889

Joey Chestnut won the hot dog eating contest again after he downed 63 hot dogs. The closest anyone came ate 40-something dogs. While downing and winning, he also got a crasher into a headlock.

The crasher was wearing a Darth Vader mask and carried a sign reading, “Expose Mitchfield  or Smithfield or something Death Star.” Uh, what?

Joey’s our hero.


PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
2 Comments
Newest
Oldest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
LGB
LGB
39 minutes ago

Never, NEVER ever get between Joey Chestnut and a hot dog, or maybe 63 hot dogs!

2
Reply
The Prisoner
The Prisoner
49 minutes ago

That was a fast reaction. It seems that the manufacturer of those hot dogs was being protested, I suppose for destroying the Earth and killing people by producing meat products. After Smithfield was bought by the Chinese I boycott their products.

1
Reply