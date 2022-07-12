California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s Ad Is Improved

I don’t know who put this first clip together but it’s good. It’s a takeoff of Gov. Newsom’s commercial touting how free California allegedly is. It invites Floridians to move out of Florida and come to California.

California is the most unfree state in the union. The clip below is much closer to reality.

Watch:

After making California even worse than it was and totally unfree, Newsom wants to become President of the United States. If nothing else, it proves Newsom is completely delusional.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom is running ads in Florida over the Fourth of July weekend encouraging Floridians to come live in his state. pic.twitter.com/2dkQoqAJXP — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) July 3, 2022

The wonderful normal governor of Florida responded. He gave a perfect response.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis blasted California Gov. Gavin Newsom for running an ad in Florida in which Newsom said, “Freedom is under attack in your state.” pic.twitter.com/nFMhzFozrC — Apex World News (@apexworldnews) July 10, 2022

Democrats have the most God-awful candidates for president. They’re a pathetic joke when it comes to freedom.

Pritzker of the unfree state of Illinois bought his governorship and now he wants to be president. Biden is senile. And then there is Newsom.

Michigan Gov. Whitmer, who locked down her state into abject poverty, also thinks she can become president.

WATCH: As some question President Biden’s age and leadership style, a few Democrats are in the mix for 2024. Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-Calif.) ran ads in Florida over the July 4th weekend. Gov. J.B. Pritzker (D-Ill.) took a trip to New Hampshire last month. pic.twitter.com/sG5QN5aP0K — Meet the Press (@MeetThePress) July 10, 2022

