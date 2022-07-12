Biden Sends Another $1.7 Billion to Ukraine

By
M Dowling
-
1
12

President-ish Joe Biden is sending another $1.7 billion to our unofficial 51st state Ukraine. Biden doles out money to Ukraine without anyone standing in the way.

Another $1.7 billion of U.S. taxpayer money is being sent by Team Biden to Ukraine, this time to pay the salaries of Ukrainian health care workers and provide other essential services, reports say.

The money was pledged on Tuesday from the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), the Treasury Department, and the World Bank.

The $1.7 billion is on top of the $54 billion of aid to Ukraine already authorized by Team Biden. That doesn’t count weapons and money for weapons.

Kyiv previously said it needs around $5 billion per month to keep the Ukrainian economy afloat. Comic-turned-President Zelensky sure knows how to squeeze us dry. Do you ever wonder if he has something on the Bidens?

President Volodymyr Zelensky also said on Monday that the reconstruction of Ukraine is the “common task of the entire democratic world.” He demands $750 billion for his recovery plan once the war is over.

Obviously, the US would get to pay most of that.

The US couldn’t afford a wall but we can afford to send Zelensky billions every week.

Are you fed up yet?

People are starting to get fed up.

Viktoriia here is wrong. They are NEW dollars.


PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
1 Comment
Newest
Oldest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Peter B. Prange
Peter B. Prange
34 seconds ago

We all need to be kept informed.

0
Reply