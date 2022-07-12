Biden Sends Another $1.7 Billion to Ukraine

President-ish Joe Biden is sending another $1.7 billion to our unofficial 51st state Ukraine. Biden doles out money to Ukraine without anyone standing in the way.

Another $1.7 billion of U.S. taxpayer money is being sent by Team Biden to Ukraine, this time to pay the salaries of Ukrainian health care workers and provide other essential services, reports say.

The money was pledged on Tuesday from the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), the Treasury Department, and the World Bank.

The $1.7 billion is on top of the $54 billion of aid to Ukraine already authorized by Team Biden. That doesn’t count weapons and money for weapons.

Kyiv previously said it needs around $5 billion per month to keep the Ukrainian economy afloat. Comic-turned-President Zelensky sure knows how to squeeze us dry. Do you ever wonder if he has something on the Bidens?

President Volodymyr Zelensky also said on Monday that the reconstruction of Ukraine is the “common task of the entire democratic world.” He demands $750 billion for his recovery plan once the war is over.

Obviously, the US would get to pay most of that.

The US couldn’t afford a wall but we can afford to send Zelensky billions every week.

Are you fed up yet?

NOW – U.S. announces additional $1.7 billion in aid to Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/gy3a3HjnMh — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) July 12, 2022

People are starting to get fed up.

Viktoriia here is wrong. They are NEW dollars.

I don't fucking care, stop sending any money over there. — JERKSTORE!!! (Ass/Tastic) Super Ultra Hyper MAGA (@greatesteverMD) July 12, 2022

Ukraine gets all our shit, and we get the inflation and bills. Democracy, lmao. — Junson Chan 🇺🇸 (@realjunsonchan) July 12, 2022

I think American citizens deserve and itemized breakdown of just how their tax dollars are being spent in Ukraine. — JJensen (@Robynmonty) July 12, 2022

It’s like giving your side piece some money while your wife is at home struggling.. — Jose A. LE (@aix10ae) July 12, 2022

What the hell man? And no one cares to put a stop to this? — The Jaredian 🦝 (@TheJaredian) July 12, 2022

Related