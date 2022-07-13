Bolton Says He Planned Foreign Coups But J6 Wasn’t One

Without batting an eye, John Bolton bragged about planning foreign coups. You’ve heard of wedding planners, well he’s a coup planner.

It’s all over Twitter, but the left-wing trolls on the platform leave out the part where he begins by explaining January 6th was not a coup.

Obviously, Jan. 6 wasn’t a coup. It’s ridiculous to call J6 an attempted coup or an insurrection. Tapper knows that, He’s a dishonest “journalist”.

At the beginning of the clip, Jake Tapper says, “January 6 was an attempted coup! One doesn’t have to be brilliant to attempt a coup.”

John Bolton responded, “I disagree with that. As somebody who has helped plan coup d’etat, not here, but other places, it takes a lot of work.”

Perhaps John Bolton helped planned the overthrow of Donald Trump also. It wouldn’t be much of a stretch.

Currently, it looks like the US is trying to overthrow the leadership of China and Russia as Soros strongly suggested we do.

Watch:

More on the coup:

John Bolton is against any coup he didn’t help plan! https://t.co/5huLjJfCT4 — Matt Gaetz (@mattgaetz) July 12, 2022

