California Gov. Newsom Comes Up with $12M in Reparations

According to The Hill, [deeply in debt] California has allocated $12 million for reparations bills. It’s unclear how the money will be distributed. It’s obviously to get votes and keep the perenially oppressed in his camp. It has nothing to do with repairing damage from slavery.

Gov. Gavin Newsom signed the state’s new $297.9 billion budget over the weekend. However, there was no word on what programs would benefit from reparations money. One might guess it’s friends of Newsom and Biden.

Free tuition and direct payments are allegedly not in the mix.

Assembly Republican Leader James Gallagher responded:

“Slavery was a stain on our nation’s history, but I don’t believe it’s fair to try to right the wrongs on the past at the expense of the people today who did nothing wrong,” Gallagher said in a statement.

“More than a quarter of Californians are immigrants — how can we look at those people, who are struggling as it is, and say it’s on them to make up for something that happened more than 150 years ago?”