California Is on Its Way to Passing an Infanticide Bill

After a woman addicted to meth during her pregnancy had a stillbirth — in the abortion state of Cali — she was charged with murder. That led an assemblywoman out of Oakland, Buffy Wicks, to put an Infanticide bill together. It has the full support of the state attorney general, Rob Bonta. He’s their top lawmaker.

Assembly Bill 2223 is evil as written. It states that a mother, her doctor, or whoever assists her, will not be held responsible during her pregnancy or during the PERINATAL period for the death of the child.

There is no definition of ‘perinatal’ in the bill. Normally, it is defined as the five months before and one month after birth.

It passed the judiciary and is on its way to another committee.

The bill would allow a mother or assistant — such as a doctor — to kill her baby after birth. This is what California calls reproductive justice.

Governor Newsom formed the “Future of Abortion Council” last year. It is an effort to turn California into a “sanctuary state” for abortion. Organizers listed AB 2223 as part of their legislation package implementing a 45-point plan to “expand and protect access” to abortion in California.

