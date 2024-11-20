California Is Still Counting & Pelosi’s Daughter Is Making Sure It’s Done Right

Pelosi’s daughter is an observer, making sure the curing of ballots is going smoothly and allegedly honestly.

Curing ballots means looking at absentee or provisional ballots and ensuring all the information is on them.

Also, if the signature doesn’t match, they find ways to correct it. If a person goes to the poll without a voter ID, they check to ensure the vote is counted.

A state election worker might find the signature on an absentee ballot doesn’t match the one the election office has on file. A voter who shows up at the polls without the proper photo ID may fill out a provisional ballot that won’t be counted until you present the right ID to the elections office.

They are all getting counted, and they mostly go to Kamala.

California is still counting, and the people they have curing are people like Nancy Pelosi’s daughter and her friends.

Two weeks after the election, California’s elections are all tilting Democrat. The red elections that were Red during the election are now blue. Donald Trump is only 1.5% ahead of Kamala, after being much further ahead.

Christine Pelosi (Nancy Pelosi’s daughter) went to this district TODAY to “cure ballots” https://t.co/c4WIYraZyt pic.twitter.com/Ud8S0Fen77 — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) November 20, 2024

