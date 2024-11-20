Texas Offers Land to Help Deport Illegals

Texas is offering 1,402 acres of land along the border with Mexico to the incoming Trump administration to lease as part of a plan for the mass deportation of immigrants, the Texas General Land Office said on Tuesday.

Donald Trump is expected to mobilize agencies across the U.S. government to help him deport record numbers of immigrants, building on efforts in his first term to tap all available resources and pressure so-called “sanctuary” jurisdictions to cooperate.

He’s looking for the criminals and terrorists.

The Offer

Fox News reported that Texas Land Commissioner Dawn Buckingham wrote to President-elect Donald Trump, offering him the land in Starr County, which the state purchased from a ranch owner in October.

The 1,402 acres are in the Rio Grande Valley sector near the border. Her letter to Trump, obtained by Fox News Digital, says her office is “fully prepared to enter into an agreement with the Department of Homeland Security, Immigration and Customs Enforcement, or the United States Border Patrol to allow a facility to be built for the processing, detention, and coordination of the largest deportation of violent criminals in the nation’s history.”

The Trump plan is likely to face opposition in other states, fourteen blue states, where governors have indicated they will oppose deportation efforts by the Trump administration. However, that is unlikely to stop the incoming administration from conducting its operations.

As Tom Homan said, it is illegal to harbor or conceal illegal aliens from law enforcement.

