Nikki Haley Is Smearing Donald Trump’s Candidates

M DOWLING
Nikki Haley is smearing Donald Trump’s nominees. She won’t stop doing what she can to hurt the agenda. She is a menace.

She will continue to alienate the borderline Republicans against Donald Trump if she can.

Haley is out for Haley. She would have trashed the administration if she had been given a position, and she would do it without a position.

She’s worried about RFK’s liberal politics when she herself is a liberal warmonger. She’s worried about Pharma being restricted.

She’s not into making America healthy again.

Haley slammed Tulsi for meeting with Assad. Tulsi spoke to Assad to see if there was a path to peace.

Haley called the patriotic Tulsi a Russian sympathizer in her rant. She accused the former Democratic congresswoman turned Trump supporter of spreading Russian propaganda and called her a “Russian, Iranian, Syrian, Chinese sympathizer.”

We’re back to Russian collusion, but she’s added Iran, Syria, and China. Haley’s a puppet.


