California Looking to Relax Zoning & Put Apartments In LA

After the wildfires, in Palisades, there is talk of building high rises that would include low-income occupants. In Altadena, they are also talking about relaxing zoning laws so they can replace single-family homes with apartments or duplexes.

The California wildfires present an opportunity to social engineer the tony neighborhoods that burned down in Los Angeles.

It’s starting to feel like everyone is plotting against the Los Angeles wildfire victims rebuilding their homes… “As we start rebuilding, starting to relax some of the zoning laws, especially in a more working class neighborhood like Altadena. So that rather than putting up… pic.twitter.com/3llI1MCqI6 — Kevin Dalton (@TheKevinDalton) March 5, 2025

While the Trump administration is overturning rules that socially engineer neighborhoods, California and Gov. Hochul in New York are planning them.

Furthering Fair Housing

Out of Obama’s 2013 movement came the Furthering Fair Housing Act and the mapping project. Under the plan, local and state zoning are abandoned, and the federal government gets to eliminate the American Dream—the single-family home. Apartments take their place and always include low-income and apartments to address disparate outcomes.

HUD will utilize advanced data analysis techniques to identify patterns of alleged segregation and disparities in housing access across different demographics, incorporating factors like race, income level, and disability status, while overlaying this information onto geographic maps to pinpoint areas of concern and develop targeted strategies to promote fair housing practices.

In other words, they were mapping neighborhoods throughout the country to social engineer more “just” neighborhoods with high-rise urban developments in the suburbs.

Terminating the Rule

In February, HUD Secretary Scott Turner overturned a fair housing rule that brought low-income housing into the suburbs.

Terminating the Obama and Biden-era Fair Housing (AFFH) rule, will cut costly red tape imposed on localities and return decision-making power to local and state governments. The AFFH rule was designed to give unelected, anonymous bureaucrats in Washington the power to pick and choose who your new next-door neighbor will be

HUD Secretary Scott Turner just terminated a “fair housing” rule (AFFH) launched by the Obama admin that brings low income housing into suburbs, driving down property values and increasing crime. Amazing. pic.twitter.com/KOpkWpTNBL — johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) February 27, 2025

