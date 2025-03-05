Following SCOTUS Ruling, Congress Plans to Fund USAID

The Supreme Court allowed a leftist judge’s ruling to stand over mandating the disbursement of 2 billion dollars from USAID to foreign entities. After the ruling, Rep. Massie demanded Congress step in and defund USAID.

Justice Amy Barrett, along with Chief Justice Roberts, joined the leftists in that ruling. She supported a decision made up out of thin air that ignored the Constitution, federal law, basic rules of standing and jurisdiction, and even her own precedents on the matter.

If the Supreme Court refuses to back Donald Trump up on this, what will they support?

Republicans control Congress and plan to vote on a continuing resolution to continue the Democrat platform.

Rep. Massie wants them to quit giving money to the corrupt USAID! If SCOTUS won’t, Congress must. They don’t plan to. Johnson plans to renege on the automatic 1% cut in the event of a CR that goes past April 30th. (The deal that was codified in the FRA).

Speaker Mike Johnson now says he wants a clean continuing resolution through Sept. 30 without trying to codify the cuts made by Elon Musk’s DOGE team.”

The solution to this problem is obvious: Congress must quit sending the damn money to USAID! Republicans now control the House and Senate, yet here we are facing a vote on a continuing resolution next week that would fund everything in 2025 as it was funded in 2024. https://t.co/RAMlThyy6x — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) March 5, 2025

