Rep. Luna Refers 4 Sanctuary City Mayors to the DoJ for Charges

Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (R-FL) on Wednesday told four sanctuary city mayors that she will be referring them to the Department of Justice for “aiding and abetting” illegal immigrants in violation of federal law.

The Democrat mayors – Eric Adams of New York City, Michelle Wu of Boston, Brandon Johnson of Chicago, and Mike Johnston of Denver – were testifying before the House Oversight and Accountability Committee earlier.

All good choices! Johnson of Denver just let a violent Tren de Aragua criminal go free, letting him out in the parking lot, rather than turn him over to law enforcement.

She cited a federal statute, Title 8, U.S.C. § 1324, often referred to by Border Czar Tom Homan in justifying the threat of criminal charges for sanctuary city officials.

“To me, after this line of questioning, it’s very clear that these policies that you have all implicated are active and alive and well in your cities, are in direct violation with Title 8, U.S.C. § 1324 and is a federal offense,” the congresswoman said.

So far, we haven’t seen much action from Pam Bondi.

I just referred the sanctuary city mayors to the Department of Justice for CRIMINAL investigations based on evidence from their own comments and policies, proving that they were breaking federal law. Open borders ideologies hurt people on both sides. If you hold federal office… pic.twitter.com/wt2swTOnru — Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (@RepLuna) March 5, 2025

