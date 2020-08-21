California mandates anti-racism training for all students

Democrats will force Americans to steep themselves in anti-racism gloom and doom in every aspect of their lives, from sports to movies to college studies. A case in point is a new law making it illegal for California students to skip anti-racism training.

The Governor of California signed the mandate into law.

Campus Reform reports that California Governor Gavin Newsom signed into law Assembly Bill 1460 on Monday, making it compulsory for all students in the California State University system to undertake a three-unit class in either Native American, African American, Asian American, or Latina/Latino studies.

Without the credits from the mandatory anti-racism training, students will not be able to begin other studies.

The law will be implemented at the start of the 2024-25 school year, according to the report.

It is at a cost of $16 million and is clearly indoctrination.

The University of Pittsburgh also announced on Monday that a one-credit online course on ‘systemic anti-Black racism and anti-racism’ will be a mandatory requirement for all new students beginning this Fall.

The University will also introduce an “Anti-racism, Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Action Plan.” for staff and student workers. The HR department also adding a compulsory anti-racism training module.

Emory is doing the same thing.

These courses are generally Marxist.