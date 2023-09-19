California Plans to Outlaw Grass – No Lawns for You, Peasants

Neo-Democrats in the California legislature passed a law that awaits Gov. Gavin Newsom’s signature, and he will undoubtedly sign it. They’re banning nonfunctional grass! They think it’s a waste of water to have decorative lawns.

What happens to all the carbon dioxide grass devours?

The authoritarians will allow turf in sports fields, parks, cemeteries, outdoor areas, and other “community spaces.” Also exempt are areas where grass is irrigated with recycled water.

The Law states:

This bill would make legislative findings and declarations concerning water use, including that the use of potable water to irrigate nonfunctional turf is wasteful and incompatible with state policy relating to climate change, water conservation, and reduced reliance on the Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta ecosystem. The bill would direct all appropriate state agencies to encourage and support the elimination of irrigation of nonfunctional turf with potable water.

It’s permanent, even when there’s no drought. There goes all the sod farms, fertilizer manufacturers, and grass cutters.

Whatever will the people in Beverly Hills do? They will probably recycle water and keep their lawns.

Democrats are a threat to democracy!

Leo Hohmann made a list of things Democrats don’t want us to have. Here’s a partial list of what Democrats want to ban: wood stoves, gas stoves, heat pumps, gas generators, gas cars, air travel, gas everything, cold medication, cash, identity privacy, borders, firearms, and more.

