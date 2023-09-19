“Very Concerning” Testimony About Paid Informants on Jan. 6

According to new testimony from Steven D’Antuono, formerly in charge of the bureau’s Washington field office, they lost track of how many paid informants were in the crowd on January 6, 2021. They know that at least one went into the capital with the crowd.

D’Antuono knew there would be paid informants, but he didn’t know they’d be coming from other field offices as well.

Today’s testimony was taken behind closed doors with the House Judiciary Committee led by Jim Jordan.

When asked how many paid informants there were, he said a “handful.”

Jordan found the testimony today “very concerning” and wants to know more about the vetting process for these informants. The FBI spends 42 million dollars a year on them.

Revelations during the testimony raised serious concerns about vetting.

“These revelations reinforce existing concerns, identified by Special Counsel [John] Durham, about the FBI’s use of, and payment to, CHSs who have fabricated evidence and misrepresented information.

“The Justice Department Inspector General also identified critical problems in the FBI’s CHS program,” Jordan added, “including the FBI’s failure to fully vet CHSs and the FBI’s willingness to ignore red flags that would call into question an informant’s reliability.”

Jordan wants a full briefing from FBI Director Wray.

Defense lawyers at the trial of five “Proud Boys” recently asserted that the FBI had as many as eight informants spying on the organization and that at least one was with them at the Capitol that day.

Former Capitol Hill Police Chief Steven Sund has said that, besides the paid informants, the FBI had at least 18 undercover agents in the crowd, plus an estimated 20 from the Department of Homeland Security.

Former Chief Sund sat for an interview with Tucker, and it was a bombshell. From the testimony:

“When you talk about the military, General Milley, you know we’re now finding out, and it’s not from me. This is from Carol Leonnig, you know, an investigative reporter with the Washington Post, has found that he was using data miner on his own, coming across intelligence …he’s picking up.

“Intelligence talking about killing members of Congress and attacking the United States Capitol, and he’s not telling me. He’s telling Select members of Congress. …that’s concerning as hell because as the chief of police, you know… there’s a duty to warn there, and I should be told so I can take the necessary action.

“I don’t know who else he was telling, but he sure wasn’t telling me. Again, what could possibly be the explanation for that? You know, I’m not really sure, you know, I’ve done many national special security events, and this was handled differently. No intelligence, no coordination, no discussion in advance.

“It’s almost like they wanted the intelligence to be watered down for some reason.”

