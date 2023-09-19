Ray Epps Charged with Disorderly Conduct After Instigating J6 Riot

Ray Epps visibly egged people on to go into the Capitol building on Jan. 6 but was only charged, finally, after three years, with a misdemeanor of disorderly conduct.

However, don’t say anything is untoward here, or you will be called a conspiracy theorist.

This filing is a charging document as opposed to a grand jury indictment. It suggests the defendant will take a plea deal.

He allegedly was also seen on video acting as a peacemaker.

‘60 Minutes‘ conducted a phony interview with Epps, making him into a victim.

When he saw he was on the FBI wanted list, he contacted the National Threat Operations Center (NTOC) on Jan. 8th.

THE ‘INSURRECTIONIST’ EVERYONE ON THE LEFT LOVES

He is the only J6 defendant that the Biden government, the J6 panel, the DOJ, the prosecutor, and judges like.

Epps told the NTOC he was “guilty of being there and probably trespassing.”

Only a wee bit disingenuous.

He told the NTOC he was trying to calm things down. “Anything I can do to help. There’s no call for that kind of behavior. I will be your witness.”

When confronted with his comments about besieging the Capitol, he said, “I wish I could take that back.”

Every J6 defendant said that and more, but it didn’t matter in their case.

COVER UP?

If you feel like you’re being snowed, you are.

Here are a few clips of Epps, with one scene repeated. There are many others.

Must Watch!@DarrenJBeattie Joins Tucker Carlson To Discuss Today’s Bombshell Revolver News Investigative Piece On 1/6 Who Is Ray Epps? https://t.co/6bbWmMWKxX pic.twitter.com/00LO9LS2OV — The Columbia Bugle (@ColumbiaBugle) October 26, 2021

