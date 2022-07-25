California Potential Law Ends Parental Rights in 50 States for Gender Care

California State Senator Scott Weiner, a very far-left gay man, proposed a law allowing a child from any state to come to California for gender-affirming care. Gender-affirming care includes double mastectomies and puberty blockers, and other mutilation surgeries.

They could go into the foster care system and get a double mastectomy without parental permission.

Any health care provider arranging for this could remain anonymous and would not be prosecuted. That same person could not be extradited. The bill won’t allow courts to intervene on parents’ or guardians’ behalf if the taking of the child is for the purpose of gender-affirming care.

The Left mafia wants to be able to mutilate children throughout the nation.

