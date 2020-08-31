California pushes radical bill to indoctrinate students in leftist ideology

A bill would establish a K-12 curriculum in the ‘four I’s of oppression.’ ~ WSJ

California, the largest state in the union, is putting forward AB 331, an extremely radical bill forcing leftist propaganda into high school curriculum — and it’s mandatory. The bill is so bad that senior Democrats stopped it last year, but with the riots, some Democrats decided this is the time to push it again. It makes Project 1619 look moderate and balanced, The Wall Street Journal reported.

The WSJ is behind a paywall, so we are just posting several paragraphs from the story:

The model curriculum now on the education department’s website says the course should “build new possibilities for post-imperial life that promotes collective narratives of transformative resistance.” Yes, this is a course for K-12 students. It suggests teachers provide “examples of systems of power, which can include economic systems like capitalism and social systems like patriarchy.” Students can then be taught “the four ‘I’s of oppression”—ideological, institutional, interpersonal, and internalized.

The state guidance includes more than 200 pages of approved course outlines. Some of these seem to mandate student political activities, potentially raising First Amendment concerns. “Students acquire tools to become positive actors in their communities to address a contemporary issue and present findings in a public forum,” says one outline. Among the approved topics: “Racism, LGBTQ rights, immigration rights, access to quality health care, income inequality,” and so on. What about the fifth “I” of indoctrination?

It’s not a coincidence that many radical left movements are infused with anti-Semitism. They posit theories of control by shadowy capitalist groups that often echo anti-Semitic conspiracy theories. One course outline tips its hat at this. “Students will write a paper detailing certain events in American history,” it says, “that have led to Jewish and Irish Americans gaining racial privilege.”

This is insanity and the corrupt Marxist curriculum will spread throughout the nation. We already have 1619 in some major cities.

The curriculum even has anti-Irish, anti-Semitic instruction:

This is ugly stuff, a force-feeding to teenagers of the anti-liberal theories that have been percolating in campus critical studies departments for decades. Enforced identity politics and “intersectionality” are on their way to replacing civic nationalism as America’s creed. Liberals who consider themselves moderate and don’t understand the sense of urgency and assault felt by so many Americans ought to read this curriculum. And responsible statesmen in Sacramento ought to stop it.

This is an outrageous, dishonest curriculum that teaches hate and bizarre ideologies fit for misfits.