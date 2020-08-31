Side by side of Joe saying he will and won’t end fracking

By
M. Dowling
-
0

Calling out Joe Biden for his lies isn’t hard. He lies constantly and we now have video. It’s amazing that he lies with all the video available.

Biden is going to destroy our energy sector. Bernie Sanders and his bros will make certain Biden keeps moving left, as he said this week.

Watch:

Do watch this:

