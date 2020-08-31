Side by side of Joe saying he will and won’t end fracking

Calling out Joe Biden for his lies isn’t hard. He lies constantly and we now have video. It’s amazing that he lies with all the video available.

Biden is going to destroy our energy sector. Bernie Sanders and his bros will make certain Biden keeps moving left, as he said this week.

Watch:

🚨🚨🚨FACT CHECK ALERT🚨🚨🚨 JOE BIDEN: "I am not banning fracking." REPORTER: "Biden does support ending permits for new fracking." 🤔🤔🤔 pic.twitter.com/VukzO7iB7D — Francis Brennan (@FrancisBrennan) August 31, 2020

Do watch this:

Nothing to see here… just a video of Joe Biden guaranteeing a young woman at a rally that he will end fossil fuels (this was just last year). pic.twitter.com/FviH75pI5N — Justin Hart (@justin_hart) August 31, 2020