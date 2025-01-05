California Rep Removed After He Tried to Remove Pedophile Protections

On March 13, 2023, Assemblyman Bill Essayli announced AB 1314, requiring schools to notify parents if their child identifies as transgender.

“AB 1314 is simple and straightforward; if a child requests to be publicly addressed by a gender pronoun other than their sex at birth or to use facilities of a different gender, a parent must be notified. Public policy should never presume that a parent does not have the best interests of their child; however, policies at schools across the state do just that. My bill will reset the appropriate relationship between educators and parents and reaffirm that children are the domain of their parents, not the government.” remarked Assemblyman Bill Essayli.

That failed as do all of his bills to protect children.

Recently, he tried to remove sanctuary city protections for illegal alien pedophiles, and Democrats responded by removing him from his committees.

I need your help to fuel my fight against the Sacramento Swamp that keeps protecting pedophiles ➡️ https://t.co/LlrE5IBpgI… https://t.co/Xk8R83Az5D — Bill Essayli (@billessayli) January 5, 2025

Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter Five Things New Preppers Forget When Getting Ready for Bad Times Ahead/ Name Last name Email