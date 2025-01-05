Dictator Biden Cancels Natural Gas-Powered Water Heaters

The day after Christmas, the Biden administration finalized new climate rules targeting natural gas-powered instantaneous water heaters. The Department of Energy (DOE), which traditionally issues a press release for such regulations, decided not to respond publicly.

One company just built a shiny new factory to make these very water heaters.

Biden’s puppeteers are legislating from the Oval Office. This should be Congress’s job.

According to the Free Beacon, the new regulations aim to reduce carbon dioxide emissions, a move aligned with broader climate change mitigation efforts. However, the regulations are set to remove approximately 40% of the current tankless water heater models from the market by 2029 (between gas and electric). This shift is expected to force consumers to opt for either more expensive or less efficient alternatives.

The rules apply to both non-condensing and condensing gas water heaters, but the rules hike efficiency requirements to a threshold that only condensing models can meet.

Consumers will be forced to buy more expensive models or cheaper non-instantaneous storage tank water heaters, which are less efficient than the models being banned by the DOE.

Defying the American People

An industry analysis forecasts that the average cost increase for new water heaters will be around $450 due to the regulations.

This move is in direct defiance of the people’s wishes. They didn’t vote for this.

This will hurt the poor and seniors the most.

Ben Lieberman, a senior fellow at the Competitive Enterprise Institute, criticized the move. He said, “It bans an entire category of tankless water heaters and the most affordable ones. This is all part of the climate change agenda…an antipathy towards natural gas because they want to electrify everything.”

It won’t do anything for the climate.

Bidenistas have 15 days to cause serious problems. Biden will sign anything. He clearly doesn’t know what he’s doing, and others behind the curtain are doing it for him.

Hopefully, Trump will add this to his day 1 to undo list.

