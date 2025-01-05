NYC Hellhole: It’s Not Just the Subways That Are Crime Infested

A brave 71-year-old subway rider fought off the four female teens on New Year’s Day. They punched and stomped on her during the botched robbery on the New York City subway system.

The victim was on her way to a New Year’s Day church service in Brooklyn at around 6 p.m. when she got off a Number 3 train at Hoyt Station. The four teens violently attacked and robbed her, according to the NYPD and a New York Post report.

The victim got hold of the braids of two girls, pulled and twirled as they screamed.

She fought because she was afraid of what they would do to her. She wouldn’t let go of the first girl’s braids when a second came over and demanded the victim release her braided buddy. That’s when the senior grabbed the second girl’s braids. When the victim let go of the two screaming girls, all four took off.

The senior went on to her church, where she was attended to, and the police were called.

There were no Guards or police around, and Hochul is trying to convince us the subways are safe.

A woman was recently burned to death by an illegal alien. A man waiting for a train was pushed under a train by a vagrant.

A homeless man was lit up in Penn Station.

Slashings occur all the time.

It’s not just the subway.

A transgender in Harlem just killed a 36-year-old man over their place in line in a deli.

Police just arrested the subway slasher for the 88th time:

Alleged subway stabber, Jamar Banks, wanted for a pair of transit knifings on 1/1 and 1/2, was just perp-walked at NYPD Transit District 2. He has 87 priors. One straphanger shouted “You’re disgusting!” at Banks, who was dazed and disheveled. He declined to answer questions. pic.twitter.com/TuDnD2O2to — Dorian Geiger (@dgeigs) January 5, 2025

A hardworking fruit stand seller so savagely beaten that his family needed to cover his bashed-in head with a fedora at his funeral.

An innocent 29-year-old dad excited about his daughter’s upcoming third birthday was murdered by a vicious gangbanger.

An autistic, obsessive-compulsive man bled out in his lobby after inadvertently moving his killer’s backpack.

The NY Post reported the three aforementioned were some of the crimes in the NYPD’s deadliest precinct in 2024 — the Bronx’s 46th Precinct. They saw 27 homicides and 65 people shot, leaving cops calling for more resources and locals afraid to walk the blood-soaked streets. The precinct — which oversees troubled neighborhoods Fordham, University Heights, Morris Heights, and Mount Hope — faced a staggering 107.7% surge in homicides and bumps in other major crimes from the previous year, according to NYPD data.

“If you bump into someone, they want to kill you,” said Ronaysi Gomez, 25. His innocent bystander brother, Ronald Gomez-Mesa, 29, was fatally stabbed in Morris Heights on July 2.

Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter Name Last name Email