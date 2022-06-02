California Report Calls for Reparations for Black Americans

A California task force on reparations is set to release a report on Wednesday. It outlines several ways to address wrongs committed by the state against black Americans.

The report calls for expanded voter registration and policies to hold police more accountable in cases of alleged brutality. It recommends the creation of a special office to help Black Americans – who descended from free or enslaved black people in the country at the end of the 19th century – document their eligibility for financial restitution.

The 500-page report will be the first government-commissioned study of its kind since the 1968 Kerner Commission report. That report was ordered by President Lyndon Johnson, task force Chair Kamilah Moore said, Fox News reports.

The report also proposed a separate black school system that would be publicly funded.

“African American/American Freedmen owned and controlled K-12 schools, colleges and universities, trade and professional schools,” the report states.

The report includes a broad range of preliminary recommendations, including increasing access to parks and public transportation in Black neighborhoods; stopping banking and mortgage-related discrimination; establishing a free tuition initiative and adopting a school curriculum that includes more expansive discussion of the experiences of Black Americans, according to USA Today.

