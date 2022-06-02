Unelected Gov Hochul to Push 10 Gun Laws

By
M Dowling
-
1
27

Governor Hochul got together with some in the Assembly to create ten new gun laws infringing on the Second Amendment.

Nothing in her plan will stop mass shooters.

She plans to harden Red Flag laws, raise the age of eligibility to own a gun to 21, and mandate microstamping of all semi-automatic pistols sold in New York.

She will make purchasing body armor illegal unless it relates to a person’s employment.


Tempus Fugit
Tempus Fugit
28 seconds ago

Why is the 2nd Amendment treated differently than the 1st Amendment?

