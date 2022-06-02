Unelected Gov Hochul to Push 10 Gun Laws

Governor Hochul got together with some in the Assembly to create ten new gun laws infringing on the Second Amendment.

Nothing in her plan will stop mass shooters.

She plans to harden Red Flag laws, raise the age of eligibility to own a gun to 21, and mandate microstamping of all semi-automatic pistols sold in New York.

She will make purchasing body armor illegal unless it relates to a person’s employment.

New York already has some of the toughest gun laws in the country — but there's more work to do to keep New Yorkers safe. We are going to strengthen gun laws, give law enforcement tools to prevent crime, & stop the spread of dangerous weapons. Here's our plan ⬇️ — Governor Kathy Hochul (@GovKathyHochul) May 31, 2022

