California Senator to Use Tax Dollars to Hire Attorneys for Illegals

California Senator Alex Padilla has announced that the state will use taxpayer funds to cover legal fees for illegal migrants facing deportation from what has been described as threats by the Trump administration.

Illegal foreigners don’t have constitutional rights, but Padilla is getting them lawyers. He boasts of a diverse population of foreigners leading to a thriving economy. Meanwhile, their private employment sector collapsed.

Sen. Alex Padilla (D-CA) says California WILL PAY the legal bills for illegal immigrants facing deportation. pic.twitter.com/uEK7IekPx3 — American AF (@iAnonPatriot) December 2, 2024

Padilla is not working for America. He’s working for foreigners.

They also won’t cooperate with the deportations of criminal foreigners.

We might as well admit that we ceded California to the world.

California U.S. Senator Alex Padilla announced that the state will NOT cooperate with President Trump’s mass deportations and will even pay the legal fees of illegals facing deportations. “And so if it’s legal assistance, legal advice, legal support… so we will assist families… pic.twitter.com/eC41SZ5z5R — George (@BehizyTweets) December 2, 2024

