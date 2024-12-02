California Senator to Use Tax Dollars to Hire Attorneys for Illegals

M DOWLING
California Senator Alex Padilla has announced that the state will use taxpayer funds to cover legal fees for illegal migrants facing deportation from what has been described as threats by the Trump administration.

Illegal foreigners don’t have constitutional rights, but Padilla is getting them lawyers. He boasts of a diverse population of foreigners leading to a thriving economy. Meanwhile, their private employment sector collapsed.

Padilla is not working for America. He’s working for foreigners.

They also won’t cooperate with the deportations of criminal foreigners.

We might as well admit that we ceded California to the world.


