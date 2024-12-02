The Shocking Truth of the COVID-19 Pandemic

Dr. Robert Malone summarized the 2-year House investigation into the COVID pandemic, and the 500-page report details what many of us thought but weren’t allowed to say. We’ve included excerpts here.

We reported that the SARS-CoV-2 virus originated from the Wuhan Institute of Virology due to a lab leak. The National Institutes of Health grant through EcoHealth Alliance funded the gain of function research that led to the pandemic.

COVID relief totaled over $6 trillion. It was rife with fraud and abuse, costing taxpayers $64 billion.

“Federal and state governments had significant lapses in coordination, lacked proper oversight functions, and were unprepared to oversee the allocation of COVID-19 relief funds,” the report states.

The COVID stimulus went to globalist organizations like the Gates Foundation’s GAVI Alliance vaccine group and numerous foreign countries.

The report first claimed that although the vaccines “undoubtedly saved millions of lives,” it noted that “contrary to what was promised, the COVID-19 vaccine did not stop the spread or transmission of the virus.” It also caused numerous significant injuries, and the government mandated them without sufficient scientific justification.

The Biden administration worked to stifle any and all criticism and ignore the benefits of ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine.

More than 160,000 businesses closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic — with 60% of those closures classified as permanent. Unemployment rates surged to levels not seen since the Great Depression.

The school closures imposed by state and local governments left lasting social damage, resulting in massive learning and developmental deficits in children.

“Children experienced historic learning loss, higher rates of psychological distress, and decreased physical well-being,” the report reads, adding that “science” never justified the prolonged closing of schools.

The Biden administration covered up and obstructed.

NIH’s procedures for funding and overseeing potentially dangerous research are deficient and unreliable and pose a serious threat to public health and national security. Further, NIH fostered an environment that promoted evading federal record-keeping laws.

No scientific data supported social distancing, masking, and lockdowns.

The WHO’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic was an abject failure because it caved to pressure from the Chinese Communist Party and placed China’s political interests ahead of its international duties.

Sentinel reported all of this and was banned from Facebook over it, along with the election information we posted.

The Origins of the Coronavirus Pandemic, Including but Not Limited to the Federal Government’s Funding of Gain-of-Function Research

COVID-19 ORIGIN: COVID-19 most likely emerged from a laboratory in Wuhan, China. The FIVE strongest arguments in favor of the “lab leak” theory include:

The virus possesses a biological characteristic that is not found in nature. Data shows that all COVID-19 cases stem from a single introduction into humans. This runs contrary to previous pandemics where there were multiple spillover events. Wuhan is home to China’s foremost SARS research lab, which has a history of conducting gain-of-function research at inadequate biosafety levels. Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV) researchers were sick with a COVID-like virus in the fall of 2019, months before COVID-19 was discovered at the wet market. By nearly all measures of science, if there was evidence of a natural origin it would have already surfaced.

#BREAKING: The House COVID Committee has released its final report after a 2-year investigation. MAJOR FINDINGS:

– The NIH funded gain-of-function research at the Wuhan lab.

– The Constitution can’t be suspended in times of crisis.

– COVID emerging from a lab leak is "not a…

