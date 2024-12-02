Dem House Staffer Arrested with Ammo In Cannon Building

A House staffer for Rep. Joe Morelle (D-NY) has been arrested for bringing ammunition into the Cannon House Office Building, FOX News reports. The staffer, 38-year-old Michael Hopkins, was arrested Monday by U.S. Capitol Police.

According to Fox News, Security found four ammunition magazines and 11 rounds in his bag during screening.

These high-capacity magazines are illegal in D.C. for public safety reasons and are also banned in New York State, where Hopkins works.

Axios reports that Hopkins, 38, claimed he “forgot” the items were in his bag. He faces charges of unlawful possession of ammunition, including a high-capacity magazine.

How does someone “forget” they’re carrying illegal ammo into one of the most secure buildings in the country?

Hopkins now faces charges for unlawful possession of ammunition, including having a high-capacity magazine.

Apparently, Democrats like guns when they own them.

