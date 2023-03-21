Biden Climate Action Plan, Conserve 30% of Ocean Waters in 7 Years

Biden administration has established an action plan allegedly targeting ocean health. The plan is to conserve at least 30% of ocean waters under US jurisdiction by 2030.

The Ocean Policy Committee includes the White House Council on Environmental Quality and the Office of Science and Technology Policy. They organized the ideas under the title of the United States Ocean Climate Action Plan.

They claiml man-made advancements using oil, gas, and other fossil fuels as the climate “crisis.”

The government will promote environmental justice in ocean-side municipalities. The plan is federal control.

Government data show the U.S. fishing economy alone, as of 2020, supported 1.7 million jobs, including nearly 600,000 recreational jobs, as well as $253 billion in sales and $117 billion in value-added impacts to other services and industries in fishing communities.

Biden announced other conservation steps Tuesday.

NEW MONUMENTS

They included establishing national monuments at scenic and sacred natural areas in Nevada and Texas, plus creating a marine sanctuary in U.S. waters near the Pacific Remote Islands southwest of Hawaii. The designations mean that no commercial development can take place on the lands. Tuesday’s conservation agenda also called for support of wildlife corridors. Biden also announced new spending to improve access to outdoor recreation, promote tribal conservation and reduce wildfire risk.

This land and ocean are now the government land and ocean.

“We can reduce emissions by building offshore wind farms to better protect our coastal and fishing communities from Washington [state] storms, changing fisheries, and other impacts on climate change,” Biden said Tuesday. “And I’m also committed to working with the tribal leaders, as well as [Washington] Senators Patty Murray, Maria Cantwell, and Representative Mike Simpson to bring a healthy and abundant salmon run back to the Colorado River system.”

In the Pacific Ocean southwest of Hawaii, Biden will direct the Commerce Department to consider initiating a new national marine sanctuary designation within 30 days to protect all U.S. waters around the Pacific Remote Islands. If completed, the new sanctuary would help ensure the U.S. reaches Biden’s goal of protecting 30% of oceans within the U.S.’s reach.

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA)…Healthy oceans and their plant and animal life provide major absorption of the carbon dioxide that contributes to global warming.

The proposed protected area “is larger than Alaska and Colorado put together and three times the size of Texas,” Biden said. “That’s no small amount of land. And would make it the largest ocean area on the planet with the highest level of protection.”

It’s all the government’s now. Biden is somewhat aware of what is going on.

Is Biden reading his speech (off his giant teleprompter) for the first time? pic.twitter.com/R7fM9jywPZ — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) March 21, 2023

Biden announces he’s establishing a new national monument — but has absolutely no idea how to pronounce it pic.twitter.com/C2dO6mi5by — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) March 21, 2023

Related