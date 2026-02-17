Californians, Don’t Forget to Let Your Dogs & Dead Relatives Vote

Bring your pets to California so they, too, can vote for your chosen candidate. And don’t forget to register your dead relatives.

It’s an election fraud free-for-all! A dog successfully voted! I bet he’s a Democrat.

Nick Shirley found a breeding ground for voter fraud in America, as millions of people vote with no ID, month-long election processes, inaccurate voter rolls, dead people caught voting, even a dog successfully registered to vote, and voter verification is all based on your signature — not who you actually are.

At every location he visited, no one could verify the voter rolls.

California has a complex, well-thought-out system of voter fraud.

Shirley writes:

In this video, I go to locations from California’s public voter rolls from the Secretary of State, and not a single location could verify the voter rolls.

– Irregularities in voter numbers per location

– 30+ people registered to one mail store

– Voters inaccurately aged at 125 years old

Without any voter ID and negligence from the state government to update their voter rolls, California’s one-party state has created a complex system where fraud is inevitable in its voting process. If you appreciate this video, give it a like and share it around!

A dog successfully registered to vote in California 🤦‍♂️ https://t.co/49eXDW2vtg — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 17, 2026

Voter ID is not accepted in California. It’s banned. Reader Ron Ford created the following list of problems.

NO VOTER ID is an invitation to:

widespread individual cheating multiple voting by the same person dead people voting widespread use of paper (anonymous-?) ballots voting by untitled persons, like illegal aliens easy manipulation of already cast votes accusations of dozens of suspect voting activities Introduction of electronic voting machines, which have already been proven to be easily manipulated. I’m quite sure there is more.

Of 47 nations surveyed in Europe—a place where, on other matters, American progressives often look to with envy—all but one country requires a government-issued photo voter ID to vote. The exception is Britain, where, even there, voter IDs are mandatory in Northern Ireland for all elections and in parts of England for local elections.