Would-Be Gunman Caught by Police Sprinting to the Capitol

Would-Be Gunman Caught by Police Sprinting to the Capitol

M Dowling
An 18-year-old would-be assassin ran toward the Capitol building with a loaded shotgun and extra ammunition, wearing a tactical vest and tactical gloves. The gunman’s car contained a Kevlar helmet and a gas mask. He was captured by Capitol Hill police. There are no other suspects at this time; he was heading for the West Terrace, which is rarely used.

The man does not live in the area.

Recently the Capitol Police released a threat assessment, showing that the number of concerning statements, behaviors, and communications directed against lawmakers, their families, and staff has risen drastically.

In 2025, the agency investigated 14,938 incidents, a major year-over-year increase from the 9,474 incidents in 2024. Maybe Democrats should stop calling Republicans and law enforcement Nazis and fascists?

Peter B. Prange,
Peter B. Prange,
21 minutes ago

In what used to be a Christian country, where people should be following the perfect love of God revealed in His revelation (the Bible which a one time served as a reader i some schools) The Democrats and their allies have turn the country into a land of hate.

Adonymost
Adonymost
1 hour ago

Watch this,,,hold my beer…

