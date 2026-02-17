Would-Be Gunman Caught by Police Sprinting to the Capitol

An 18-year-old would-be assassin ran toward the Capitol building with a loaded shotgun and extra ammunition, wearing a tactical vest and tactical gloves. The gunman’s car contained a Kevlar helmet and a gas mask. He was captured by Capitol Hill police. There are no other suspects at this time; he was heading for the West Terrace, which is rarely used.

The man does not live in the area.

Recently the Capitol Police released a threat assessment, showing that the number of concerning statements, behaviors, and communications directed against lawmakers, their families, and staff has risen drastically.

In 2025, the agency investigated 14,938 incidents, a major year-over-year increase from the 9,474 incidents in 2024. Maybe Democrats should stop calling Republicans and law enforcement Nazis and fascists?

