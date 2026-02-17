Facebook Pinterest Twitter Youtube
DHS Spokesperson Tricia McLaughlin Is Leaving the Position Next Week

M Dowling
Katie Zacharia

DHS Spokesperson, assistant secretary Tricia McLaughlin is leaving next week. Mrs. McLaughlin did an outstanding job of handling Democrat lies. She will be replaced by the equally competent Katie Zacharia.

“Tricia McLaughlin has served with exceptional dedication, tenacity, and professionalism as Assistant Secretary for Public Affairs at the Department of Homeland Security,” DHS Secretary Kristi Noem wrote. “She has played an instrumental role in advancing our mission to secure the homeland and keep Americans safe.”

While we are sad to see her leave, we are grateful for her service and wish Tricia nothing but success.”

Her departure comes as DHS deals with a funding lapse amid a partial government shutdown, as Democrats debate Republicans over Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) reforms.

Katie Zacharia, a strong supporter of our law enforcement, will do a great job.

While this is going on, the Wall Street Journal reported that Kristi Noem and assistant Corey Lewandowski are having an affair. Both are married. President Trump was asked about it and said he hadn’t heard of it, but would speak to them about it.

Frank S
Frank S
13 minutes ago

Katie, is articulate, bright, and conservative. She’ll do a fine job.

Peter B. Prange,
Peter B. Prange,
25 minutes ago

If Kristi Noem is carrying on an affair she should resign immediately. No one living in such circumstances can serve people with her full attention and give her best effort. No one is irreplaceable..

