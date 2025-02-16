CA Migrant Healthcare: $9.5B, $30B Deficit, Hospital Near Ruin

California offers health insurance to people here illegally through its state Medicaid program, Medi-Cal, regardless of immigration status. According to CBS19 News, the state is spending $9.5 billion, and the deficit will rise to $30 billion.
Medi-Cal covers dental, vision, specialist appointments, mental health care, prescription drugs, and more.
That isn’t all of the illegal immigrants Newsom wants covered. The next step Gov. Newsom will take is to expand it to any illegal who isn’t on it.
It was supposed to cost $3 billion to $6 billion, but so far, it’s costing $9.5 billion. The low estimate was to deceive Californians, and it will go way up from $9.5 billion, which is an open invitation for the world to come in illegally.
California officials told legislators that the state is spending $9.5 billion on healthcare for illegal immigrants in the current 2024-2025 budget.
The governor’s proposed budget, which includes a $7 billion reserve withdrawal, deficits expected to soon rise to $30 billion, and likely decreases in federal funding, is unsustainable.
A Major Hospital Faces Ruin
During a budget hearing earlier this week, Assemblyman Carl DeMaio, R-San Diego, asked California Department of Finance officials how much the state has allocated to undocumented immigrant healthcare in the current budget.
According to insurer Blue Shield, the average wait time at a California emergency room is four hours and 34 minutes, while the national average is two hours and 43 minutes. Because federal law requires emergency rooms to provide care to anyone who needs it, ERs are often the only medical care uninsured individuals can receive, and often do not get paid for said services unless the government covers some losses.
While homeless and undocumented individuals qualify for Medi-Cal, many are not enrolled and use ERs as their only form of medical care.
Martin Luther King Jr. Community Hospital CEO Dr. Elaine Batchlor says that rapidly rising numbers of emergency room patients covered by Medi-Cal — which could mean either through coverage, or hospital reimbursements for non-covered, non-paying patients — are driving the hospital to fiscal ruin.
