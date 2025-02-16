CA Migrant Healthcare: $9.5B, $30B Deficit, Hospital Near Ruin

California offers health insurance to people here illegally through its state Medicaid program, Medi-Cal, regardless of immigration status. According to CBS19 News, the state is spending $9.5 billion, and the deficit will rise to $30 billion.

Medi-Cal covers dental, vision, specialist appointments, mental health care, prescription drugs, and more.

That isn’t all of the illegal immigrants Newsom wants covered. The next step Gov. Newsom will take is to expand it to any illegal who isn’t on it.

It was supposed to cost $3 billion to $6 billion, but so far, it’s costing $9.5 billion. The low estimate was to deceive Californians, and it will go way up from $9.5 billion, which is an open invitation for the world to come in illegally.

California officials told legislators that the state is spending $9.5 billion on healthcare for illegal immigrants in the current 2024-2025 budget.

The governor’s proposed budget, which includes a $7 billion reserve withdrawal, deficits expected to soon rise to $30 billion, and likely decreases in federal funding, is unsustainable.

A Major Hospital Faces Ruin

During a budget hearing earlier this week, Assemblyman Carl DeMaio, R-San Diego, asked California Department of Finance officials how much the state has allocated to undocumented immigrant healthcare in the current budget.

