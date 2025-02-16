Biden’s Hud Secretary Misplaced $1.9 Billion

DOGE found nearly $2 billion of ‘misplaced’ money in the Department of Housing and Urban Development.

A total of $1.9 billion of HUD money was just recovered after being misplaced during the Biden administration due to a broken process. These funds were earmarked for the administration of financial services but were no longer needed. @SecretaryTurner and @DOGE worked together to fix the issue and de-obligated the funds, which are now available for other uses by the Treasury.

Two billion here and two billion there, soon it’s a lot of money.

There is little question that the carelessness with taxpayer dollars is a serious problem.

The former HUD Secretary Marcia Fudge never appeared competent, but she did fit DEI’s needs. Fudge is a Castro and communist sympathizer who dedicated her time to her mission. Part of her mission was to destroy the suburbs.

Fudge is the former chair of the far-far-left Congressional Black Caucus and was considered a replacement for House Speaker.

Progressivism Doesn’t Work

She is a Castro sympathizer. In April 2009, during one of more than two dozen trips to Cuba, Rep. Lee led a congressional delegation that included fellow Congressional Black Caucus members Emanuel Cleaver, Marcia Fudge, and Bobby Rush to Havana, Cuba, for a meeting with Raul Castro. The meeting took place in secret without the customary presence of a U.S. State Department official.

She is also a big supporter of LaRaza.

The Progressive Fudge recently signed on to a bill to subsidize the housing of members of Congress. Fudge also signed on to the Articles of Impeachment against President Trump with other leftists, and she is one of the 65 leftists who refused to attend the inauguration.

She has made racist, anti-white remarks.

By 2023, a report by the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) showed the number of people experiencing homelessness has risen by 12 percent across the board since last year — or by more than 70,000 cases. The results of the headcount, taken in January, mark the highest level of homelessness since the department began.

Fudge called it urgent but ignored the fact that people were coming illegally.

Fudge had $1.9 million she could have used to help the homeless, but she would have wasted it due to her horrendous policies.

