Jamie Dimon’s Leaked Audio: He’s Sick of Semi-Diseased S**t

In this leaked audio, Jamie Dimon lets loose on people who don’t want to physically come to work. Unfortunately, he was silent during the COVID-19 shutdowns, but he’s talking now. He told his staff to come back to work. The Chase CEO is “sick” of this “semi-diseased sh*t.”

“A lot of you on the fucking Zoom, and you were doing the following, okay, you know, looking at your mail, sending a text to each other what an asshole the other person is, okay? Not paying attention, not reading your stuff, you know? And if you don’t think that slows down efficiency, creativity, creates rudeness, and it does, okay?

“And when I found out that people are doing that, you don’t do that—in my goddamn meetings. You go to me. With me -you got my attention. You got my focus. I don’t bring my goddamn phone. I’m not sending texts to people. Okay? It simply doesn’t work. And it doesn’t work for creativity. It slows down decision-making.

“And don’t give me the sh*t to work from home. Friday works. I call a lot of people Friday and not a goddamn person to get a hold of. But here are the problems, okay? And they are substantial. Okay? Which is the young generation is being damaged by this. That means they may or may not be in your particular staff, but they are being left behind. They’re being left behind socially, ideas, meeting people. In fact, my guess is most of you live in communities a hell of a lot less diverse than this room.

“Every area should be looking to be 10% more efficient. If I was going to part of 100 people, I guarantee you, if I wanted to, I could run it with 90 and be more efficient. I guarantee you I could do it because I could do it in my sleep, and the notion of these bureaucracies, I need more people. I can’t get it done. No, because you’re, you’re filling that request that don’t need to be done. Your people are going immediately. They don’t need to go to. Someone told me to prove something’s wealth management, that they had to go to 14 committees. I am dying to get the name of the 14 committees, and I feel like firing 14 chairman of committees.

“I can’t stand it anymore. Now you have a choice. You don’t have to work at JP Morgan, so the people of you who don’t want to work at the company, that’s fine with me. I’m not. I’m not mad at you. Don’t be mad at me. It’s a free country. You can walk on your feet, you know. But this company is going to set our own standards and do it our own way.

“And I’ve had it with this kind of stuff. And, you know, I come in, I’ve been working seven days a goddamn week since COVID, and I come in and where’s everybody else? But they’re here and there, and the Zooms and the Zoomers don’t show up, and people say they need guest stuff. So that’s not how you run a great company. We didn’t build this great company by doing that, by doing the same semi-diseased shit that everybody else does.”

In leaked audio, Jamie Dimon destroys the idea of working from home. The question is why wasn't he this vocal during COVID where this idea was unpopular. This, "walking on eggshells" BS has to stop. — Patrick Bet-David February 14, 2025

