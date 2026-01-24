California’s Sheds for Vets

The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs has sparked anger after unveiling plans to build hundreds of “tiny homes,” which campaigners said were little more than sheds, on its West Los Angeles campus. The tiny homes aren’t built, and temporary 8′ by 8′ sheds were erected. They are meant to fill the gap so the vets can leave encampments.

For the time being, the VA is giving homeless vets sheds, rather than the tents they were living in. The encampments lead to death by drugs, fires, and crime.

They will eventually have tiny homes, but handling homelessness in LA in general is nearly impossible.

The VA also needs money. People are not held accountable for managing funds, which is part of the past problems.

The drug-addicted and mentally ill vets are not being treated, which is a complicating issue.

Some Problems of Caring for Homeless

The problems for caring for the homeless are LA’s regulations, poor management, high salaries, and horrible results. There are no institutions for them to get off drugs and get the mental help they need.

The Audit

A scathing audit from A & M has revealed significant issues within the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority (LAHSA), highlighting a lack of oversight and accountability in its contracts and spending.

The audit found that LAHSA often paid contractors without verifying the completion of services, leading to waste and fraud. The findings indicate that the agency could not account for approximately $2.3 billion in funding, with many contracts showing noncompliance and poor data management.

The audit calls for a reevaluation of LAHSA’s operations and suggests that the city should contract directly with service providers to improve accountability and efficiency in homelessness services.

The city council doesn’t react to any emergency at all. People are dying, but the city and country act like it’s business as usual. They take it to committees instead of responding with the urgency the problem demands. This is after lawsuits and settlements.

The NGOs get a lot of money and no results.

Remember the Palisades fire? Since then, only two homes have been built.

