Man Shot Drawing a Weapon on Border Patrol

M Dowling
A Federal Officer reportedly shot an armed illegal alien on 26th Street and Nicolette in Minnesota as he attempted to draw his gun while resisting arrest. Minneapolis officials confirm that the man is deceased. The man was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

There aren’t thousands of violent, untrained agents in Minnesota, but a corrupt governor is inciting these responses from his violent army of Antifa and Black Lives Matter.

Antifa is beginning to gather at the location. Tim Walz just revved them up.

Chilling footage from inside a donut shop, reported by the Star Tribune, shows four federal agents wrestling a man to the ground before one agent fired multiple shots into his chest as the man tried to pull his gun.

The man taking the video is delusional. This is what happens when people try to kill law enforcement, especially if others try to interfere.

The victim went ‘down’ as medics administered CPR at the scene and was taken by ambulance to the hospital, according to the outlet.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) told the Daily Mail that the suspect was armed with two magazines, and the gun has since been recovered by federal authorities. 

