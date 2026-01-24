Man Shot Drawing a Weapon on Border Patrol

A Federal Officer reportedly shot an armed illegal alien on 26th Street and Nicolette in Minnesota as he attempted to draw his gun while resisting arrest. Minneapolis officials confirm that the man is deceased. The man was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

I just spoke with the White House after another horrific shooting by federal agents this morning. Minnesota has had it. This is sickening. The President must end this operation. Pull the thousands of violent, untrained officers out of Minnesota. Now. — Governor Tim Walz (@GovTimWalz) January 24, 2026

There aren’t thousands of violent, untrained agents in Minnesota, but a corrupt governor is inciting these responses from his violent army of Antifa and Black Lives Matter.

Antifa is beginning to gather at the location. Tim Walz just revved them up.

Chilling footage from inside a donut shop, reported by the Star Tribune, shows four federal agents wrestling a man to the ground before one agent fired multiple shots into his chest as the man tried to pull his gun.

BREAKING – It can now be confirmed the individual shot and killed by CBP in Minneapolis attempted to draw a weapon on agents before they were forced to deploy lethal force. Pop goes the terrorist. pic.twitter.com/fMSTnG3lJy — Right Angle News Network (@Rightanglenews) January 24, 2026

The man taking the video is delusional. This is what happens when people try to kill law enforcement, especially if others try to interfere.

The victim went ‘down’ as medics administered CPR at the scene and was taken by ambulance to the hospital, according to the outlet.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) told the Daily Mail that the suspect was armed with two magazines, and the gun has since been recovered by federal authorities.