Message to “Governor” Carney: Hell No to China’s EVs & NWO

President Donald Trump on Saturday threatened to impose a 100% tariff on goods imported from Canada over its trade deal with China.

Trump said in a social media post that if Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney “thinks he is going to make Canada a ‘drop-off port’ for China to send goods and products into the United States, he is sorely mistaken.”

If Governor Carney thinks he is going to make Canada a “Drop Off Port” for China to send goods and products into the United States, he is sorely mistaken. China will eat Canada alive, completely devour it, including the destruction of their businesses, social fabric, and general way of life. If Canada makes a deal with China, it will immediately be hit with a 100% Tariff against all Canadian goods and products coming into the U.S.A. Thank you for your attention to this matter!

President DJT

Specifically, China plans to send cheap electric vehicles to Canada. That’s what Canada wants to drop off to the US. It represents an existential threat to US carmakers.

When Carney was at Davos, he entreated everyone to stick to the New World Order and seemed to want to do it with China.

President Trump linked to a Just the News article, which reads in part:

The Liberal Canadian politician made no secret of his purpose. The new deal, which represented Canada “recalibrating” its relationship with China, would set up the country for the “new world order,” one in which the United States’ ally would try to distance itself from its southern neighbor.

When Carney left Beijing, the new “strategic partnership” committed China and Canada to increase trade and investments as well as closer collaboration on the very “global governance” that Carney says President Trump has abandoned. The two countries also promised close cooperation on law enforcement — focusing on drug trafficking and cybercrime — and to increase cultural exchanges.

Senior Research Fellow at Heritage, Brent Sadler wrote:

“It might feel good at the moment to try to stick his finger in what he thinks is President Trump’s eye,” said Sadler. “The reality is he went to a country of an authoritarian communist regime that doesn’t acknowledge or respect religious freedoms, personal rights to freedom of speech. They have a social credit system that you get judged on every day in access to services, let alone medical services and everything else.”

He added, “It’s everything that’s antithetical to what the Canadian people seem to think and embrace in a liberal society. Makes no sense.”

While Trump has waged a trade war over the past year, Canada this month negotiated a deal to lower tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles in return for lower import taxes on Canadian farm products.

Initially, the president supported the deal – before Carney’s Davos comments.

The US and Carney’s Canada have exchanged a war of words over Greenland. President Trump recently withdrew an offer inviting Canada to join the Board of Peace.

Trump keeps saying Canada is nothing without the US, criticizing Canada’s sovereignty. He calls Mark Carney “Governor.”