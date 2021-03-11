Cali’s curriculum to be: “counter-genocide” against white Christians and chants to Aztec gods









A proposed ethnic studies curriculum in California calls for ‘decolonization of American society” and has children chant to the Aztec god of human sacrifice. One author says the solution for the colonizers is ‘counter-genocide against white Christians.

They might have a problem with this since most Hispanics are Christians and we Christians don’t engage in human sacrifice or cannibalism. Instead, we turn the other cheek.

ALL WHITES, ESPECIALLY CHRISTIANS MUST BE ERASED

Rufo writes: California’s Ethnic Studies Model Curriculum, based on the Marxist “pedagogy of the oppressed,” instructs students to “challenge racist, bigoted, discriminatory, imperialist/colonial beliefs” and critique “white supremacy, racism and other forms of power and oppression.”

The point of this is all whites, especially white Christians are racist and they are colonizers. Therefore, they are all white supremacists. They should be hated, maybe even killed.

The author decries our early American history: “Eurocentric, white supremacist, capitalist, patriarchal, heteropatriarchal, and anthropocentric paradigm brought from Europe.”

THE US CULTURE IS EVIL

Rufo continues: According to Cuauhtin, whites began “grabbing the land,” “hatching hierarchies,” and “developing for [whiteness],” which created “excess wealth” that “became the basis for the capitalist economy.” Whites continue to subject minorities to “domestication” and “zombification.”

They are lying about our wonderful culture to destroy it. Yet, it is what made this country great. However, these people are communists and they don’t like our freedoms.

From Rufo: In a related “mandala,” Cuauhtin claims that white Christians committed “theocide” against indigenous tribes, killing their gods and replacing them with Christianity. White settlers thus established a regime of “coloniality, dehumanization, and genocide.”

He’s talking about priests and Evangelical ministers here.

The author of the curriculum wants to destroy us in a counter-genocide: The solution, according to the curriculum materials, is to “name, speak to, resist, and transform the hegemonic Eurocentric neocolonial condition” in a posture of “transformational resistance.” The ultimate goal, Cuauhtin says, is to engineer a “countergenocide” against whites.

These are the Reconquista nutjobs taking over California. This is one of LaRaza’s leaders, probably dead now:

CHANT TO AZTEC GODS WHO CALLED FOR CANNIBALISM

This is the curriculum killer, literally: The curriculum includes an official “ethnic studies community chant,” in which students appeal to the Aztec gods—including the god of human sacrifice—for the power to become “warriors” for “social justice.” Students seek “a revolutionary spirit” through these incantations.

If this is approved next week, 10,000 schools and six million children will learn this instead of the basics.

SOURCE MATERIAL HERE

THE TWEETS FROM MR. RUFO [He needs contributions to continue his work with a team of lawyers who are trying to stop this, $5 is appreciated]:

SCOOP: California’s proposed “ethnic studies” curriculum calls for the “decolonization” of American society and has students chant to the Aztec god of human sacrifice. The solution, according to one author, is a “countergenocide” against white Christians. Here’s the story.🧵 — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) March 10, 2021

R. Tolteka Cuauhtin, the original co-chair, worked on the early American history material. In the references, he denounces the United States as a “Eurocentric, white supremacist, capitalist, patriarchal, heteropatriarchal, and anthropocentric paradigm brought from Europe.” pic.twitter.com/E7HYup9GKy — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) March 10, 2021

In a related “mandala,” Cuauhtin claims that white Christians committed “theocide” against indigenous tribes, killing their gods and replacing them with Christianity. White settlers thus established a regime of “coloniality, dehumanization, and genocide.” pic.twitter.com/dAWxhpjIpr — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) March 10, 2021

The curriculum includes an official “ethnic studies community chant,” in which students appeal to the Aztec gods—including the god of human sacrifice—for the power to become “warriors” for “social justice.” Students seek a “a revolutionary spirit” through these incantations. pic.twitter.com/PR5dQl6mSy — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) March 10, 2021

Here’s the full story in City Journal:https://t.co/4OxSrBwWzb — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) March 10, 2021

P.P.S. My policy recommendation: radically decentralize the public school system and give parents the $15,000 a year per child to choose their own education. Families deserve the chance to educate their kids—not subject them to this taxpayer-funded poison. — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) March 10, 2021

P.P.S.S. For those of you who want to dig deeper, I’ve uploaded the original source documents here. They are worth a read to understand the origin and radicalism of this curriculum. https://t.co/lQItzkgl8o — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) March 10, 2021

