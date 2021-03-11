Sly Dems have a plan to end the filibuster and pass all revolutionary bills









House Democrats are burying the Senate with slews of partisan bills on issues such as expanding mail-in voting, terminating qualified immunity for police, and phasing out fossil fuels. The Washington Times reports it’s partly in hopes of pressuring holdout Senate Democrats to eliminate the filibuster.

Two senators — Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Krysten Sinema – are holdouts on eliminating the filibuster since they are in red or purple states. They have to put on a good show. Manchin has already indicated that he will give on it.

The strategy by Democrats is to lose some fights to Senate Republicans on high-profile legislation, thereby proving to these two senators that they need to change or junk the decades-old rule requiring 60 votes to proceed on most bills.

“I think we need some floor experience first,” said Senate Majority Whip Richard J. Durbin of Illinois.

“Bring some bills to the floor. Let’s see what happens. We’re stumped on basic legislation by the filibuster. And I think members are fed up with it.”

If the filibuster ends, they have some truly wild, revolutionary, communistic legislation ready to go. The filibuster requires 60 votes for more substantive legislation and it only takes 51 votes to eliminate it. The problem is Democrats are now the socialist/communist party and they’re fine with destroying the country.

