Call of Duty calls out the communist party agenda with a new video game

Yuri Bezmenov was a Soviet journalist and propagandist who defected to Canada after falling in love with Western society. He is best known for his anti-communist lectures and books.

His warnings about communist infiltration in America society is renowned. Call of Duty has adopted his famous 1984 interview discussing Soviet infiltration in a new game. It’s already been banned in China and elsewhere.

Here’s the teaser:

Not only does it teach history — it’s thrilling!

SOVIET INFILTRATION WASN’T A CONSPIRACY THEORY

A Forbes writer reviewing it calls it a ‘conspiracy theory,’ but this is what a Soviet defector said. There was nothing false about Soviet infiltration, at least at the time. Judging from the movement to the hard left among the youth, it does seem to be coming true.

For Activision to put out a game likes this is daring. It’s a huge step in affecting society at a time when entertainment, media, education, the government are all moving hard left. They’re daring to be different.

For those of you not planning to buy Black Ops Cold War on current-gen platforms…. Activision has now confirmed Standard Edition of games will be priced at $69.99 for PS5 and Xbox Series X. https://t.co/lxDTQVXJR7 — Call of Duty News (@charlieINTEL) August 26, 2020

YURI BEZMENOV

Since his death, Bezmenov’s “Soviet subversion model” has been studied and interpreted by faculty and staff at the Joint Special Operations University (JSOU) to analyze historical events, including the decade-long Russian campaign that preceded the 2008 Russo-Georgian War.

His work has also been cited by senior director of UPenn’s Penn Biden Center for Diplomacy and Global Engagement, and former Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense, Dr. Michael Carpenter.

His lectures have also been used by Yale senior lecturer Asha Rangappa, to illustrate the concept of active measures in Russia’s historical disinformation campaigns in the United States.

On August 19, 2020, Bezmenov’s 1984 interview discussing active measures was used in the worldwide teaser reveal of the Activision game.

Unfortunately, Mr. Bezmenov drank a lot and died in 1993 from alcohol-related heart failure.

This is the full interview of the actual 1984 interview with Soviet defector Yuri Bezmenov: