Calls to violence must stop

Democrats are very upset about the violence in the Capitol, or are they? Haven’t they been calling for it for four years or did we miss something here at the Sentinel? When they didn’t call for it, they fundraised for the communist-anarchists of Antifa and Black Lives Matter.

Check these out. You don’t have to watch them, but definitely read the last tweet:

We have several others on Booker. He lost it more than once:

Maxine would probably kill us or put us in Gulags if she could:

Yep, Hillary too:

Kaepernick lied about kneeling not being about taking down the government. He is an avowed Marxist:

Eric Holder wants to kick opponents:

And the bail thingy (Biden’s staff did it too):

And in conclusion:

