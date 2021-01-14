Calls to violence must stop

Democrats are very upset about the violence in the Capitol, or are they? Haven’t they been calling for it for four years or did we miss something here at the Sentinel? When they didn’t call for it, they fundraised for the communist-anarchists of Antifa and Black Lives Matter.

Check these out. You don’t have to watch them, but definitely read the last tweet:

We have several others on Booker. He lost it more than once:

1/ Political violence is NEVER an appropriate call to action. It is certainly not appropriate for a sitting United States Senator like @CoryBooker to call on Americans to head to the Capitol to “get up in the face of Congresspeople.” #incitement pic.twitter.com/mEDfvu2X9d — @amuse (@amuse) January 12, 2021

Maxine would probably kill us or put us in Gulags if she could:

2/ Threatening to physically confront your political opponents is NEVER inappropriate. It certainly wasn’t appropriate for @RepMaxineWaters to call on her supporters to physically confront Republicans in the streets, in restaurants, and at church. #incitement pic.twitter.com/m8tHscOB75 — @amuse (@amuse) January 12, 2021

Yep, Hillary too:

3/ Suggesting that violence is the ONLY way to bring about change is plain wrong. It certainly wasn’t appropriate for @HillaryClinton to threaten continued violence unless Americans voted for Democrats. #incitement pic.twitter.com/Miarlypk2n — @amuse (@amuse) January 12, 2021

Kaepernick lied about kneeling not being about taking down the government. He is an avowed Marxist:

4/ Calling for a revolution in a functioning democracy is NEVER the answer. It certainly wasn’t appropriate for @Kaepernick7 to call on Americans to fight the police. #incitement pic.twitter.com/UBQoejDdSD — @amuse (@amuse) January 12, 2021

Eric Holder wants to kick opponents:

And the bail thingy (Biden’s staff did it too):

5/ Enabling insurrection by posting bail for those who assault police officers, riot in the streets, set fire to buildings, and loot retail stores is not appropriate. It certainly wasn’t appropriate for @KamalaHarris to call on others to join her in enabling the insurrection. pic.twitter.com/Yr2QBdgHzy — @amuse (@amuse) January 12, 2021

And in conclusion:

6/ It is never appropriate for a leader of a nation to call for violence against a group of people based on their beliefs as @khamenei_ir routinely does here on Twitter. pic.twitter.com/Ya1yn3N4NQ — @amuse (@amuse) January 12, 2021

