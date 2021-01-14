FBI, police, knew in advance of the riot, no one told the President

There were warnings two days in advance that a violent group was planning to attack the Capitol on January 6th. They came wearing helmets with backpacks holding supplies like hammers and guns. Pelosi and McConnell knew and the Capitol Police Chief asked them for more security six times. They refused. Who else knew? The FBI, the police, and others. Why didn’t they do anything? Instead, they let the President go into that situation.

Mark Levin discussed this issue and the damage done to the Constitution. It was the second unconstitutional impeachment. There was no due process, no evidence, no trial, just bloviating hacks.

Watch:

