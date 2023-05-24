Calvin Klein to Bud Light – Great Minds Think Alike!

This transman model, a biological woman, never had her breasts removed. The Calvin Klein advert features a trans man posing in a sports bra. It has sparked intense backlash after going viral online.

Calvin Klein wants to go broke. pic.twitter.com/6pOBKKNMx3 — Dr. Anastasia Maria Loupis (@DrLoupis) May 23, 2023

It’s just stupid. Does Calvin Klein really want to appeal only to a teeny percentage of the population and alienate the majority while shoving it down our throats? Maybe these are the people who buy Calvin Klein.

Some of the Responses

We shouldn’t celebrate obesity or mental health issues. It’s wrong. — Dr. Anastasia Maria Loupis (@DrLoupis) May 23, 2023

The executives are Trans and are taking advantage of their position. Only other thing i can think of — The Dork Shaman (@TheDarkShaman) May 23, 2023

Those were the days, my friend

We thought they’d never end… https://t.co/lUkHtCRqsl pic.twitter.com/c58BECHZbh — Victor (@VictorSAzria) May 23, 2023

Calvin Klein needs to get on a healthy diet. — ⚔️ᴍᴀᴄᴅᴜꜰꜰ🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿【ツ】 (@CrashMacDuff) May 23, 2023

I already don’t shop with they/them soon to be was/were. — Yourvoice Talkshow (@yourvoicetalks) May 23, 2023

What a great way to “Bud Light” themselves. — Aida Reva (@RevaAida) May 23, 2023

Hold my beer!



