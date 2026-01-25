Cam Higby Releases the Insurrectionist Training Manual

Minnesota is a Criminal COVER UP of the massive Financial Fraud that has gone on! ~ Donald Trump

The insurrectionists are robbing us of our freedoms and our right to be protected by the police. Americans have a right to be free from foreign invaders. ‘Democrat’ communists plan to destroy the right and take over the government with the help of their radicalized populace.

Cam Higby, who works with independent reporter Nick Sortor, broke into the Minnesota radicals’ Signal chat and found their training manual. The revolutionaries follow a detailed, well-conceived plan to take down federal law enforcement.

The manual claims they are neighbors protecting neighbors, and they’re not warriors. The manual describes various patrols and the plan to stalk ICE. It lists mobile patrols, stationary patrols, and foot patrols. The manual further instructs on how to block, report, and stalk, and what they should bring with them.

Arresting criminal aliens is kidnapping and abduction if you believe the manual. They warn people away from any police, labeling them untrustworthy killers.

Interestingly, they tell people to wear face coverings, something they claim ICE is not allowed to do.

If they are near a mosque or illegal alien communities, the people have been told that “the safe monitors will be wearing high visibility vests.” As Republicans believed, the illegal aliens and Islamist refugees were brought in to form their army for the revolution.

The manual lists all the items they must bring and gives them the law firms to call if arrested. One is the National Lawyers’ Guild, a front group for the communist party. The ACLU, born of Soviet ideology, is heavily involved.