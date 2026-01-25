Facebook Pinterest Twitter Youtube
The Democrat Revolution at Minneapolis Ground Zero

M Dowling
Julie Kelly added new information to the events leading up to the shooting death of Alex Pretti, known in the media as a wronged ICU nurse. ICE killed Alex Pretti this week while he was obstructing justice and resisting arrest. He is on video directing SUVs to form a barricade on the street. It prompted the first confrontation with officers. He was actively impeding and obstructing federal officers, a felony under 18 USC 111.

Pretti was working with at least one other individual at the time. He committed the felony while in possession of a firearm.

Pretti was attempting to aid a criminal illegal alien evade law enforcement. He then assaulted a woman after being hit by pepper spray, possibly disoriented from the spray.

He had a loaded gun in his waistband.

His parents had cautioned him not to get aggressively involved in anti-ICE protests.

He did more than protest; he broke the law.

It looks like the Minnesota police and the National Guard are blocking ICE, illegally forming no-ICE zones.

There is a lot of money going into this.

Antifa in Minneapolis just told everyone that they must win in Minneapolis or else it will screw up every other city engaged in the insurrection.

They believe this is the end of ICE. Watch the livestream here.

The insurrection is spreading.

The Prisoner
The Prisoner
1 minute ago

Militant armed antifa are arriving, and still no action by the FBI and marshals. Thanks for nothing Bondi. That is a funded, organized, leftist operation. The DOJ knows who is behind it. Notice how in the midst of this incredible irresponsibility Kash comes up a year later with removing personnel that acted improperly on other matters. That is consistent with… Read more »

