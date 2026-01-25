The Democrat Revolution at Minneapolis Ground Zero

Julie Kelly added new information to the events leading up to the shooting death of Alex Pretti, known in the media as a wronged ICU nurse. ICE killed Alex Pretti this week while he was obstructing justice and resisting arrest. He is on video directing SUVs to form a barricade on the street. It prompted the first confrontation with officers. He was actively impeding and obstructing federal officers, a felony under 18 USC 111.

Pretti was working with at least one other individual at the time. He committed the felony while in possession of a firearm.

Pretti was attempting to aid a criminal illegal alien evade law enforcement. He then assaulted a woman after being hit by pepper spray, possibly disoriented from the spray.

He had a loaded gun in his waistband.

His parents had cautioned him not to get aggressively involved in anti-ICE protests.

He did more than protest; he broke the law.

🚨 BREAKING: Commander Greg Bovino FIRES BACK at CNN’s lies “He was in the scene actively impeding and assaulting law enforcement!” BASH: But he wasn’t impeding! He was filming, which is a legal thing to do in the United States! pic.twitter.com/MIWhTDG0Xi BOVINO: Dana, let’s not… — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) January 25, 2026

It looks like the Minnesota police and the National Guard are blocking ICE, illegally forming no-ICE zones.

🚨 MPD AND NATIONAL GUARD APPEAR TO BE PROTECTING “NO ICE ZONE” MN – National Guard and MPD are blocking most cross streets leading to the site of today’s shooting which is now declared an “No ICE Zone” They only allow foot traffic in. Inside people stand around burn pits and… pic.twitter.com/L14ldhh1iD — Cam Higby 🇺🇸 (@camhigby) January 25, 2026

There is a lot of money going into this.

🚨 BREAKING: More supplies continue to flow into the No-Go-Zone here in Minneapolis. Free hand warmers

Free winter gear

Free coffee

Free food

Free milk Who is funding all of this? pic.twitter.com/wP7Iv0tB3X — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) January 25, 2026

Antifa in Minneapolis just told everyone that they must win in Minneapolis or else it will screw up every other city engaged in the insurrection.

They believe this is the end of ICE. Watch the livestream here.

Antifa in Minneapolis just told everyone that they must win in Minneapolis or else it will screw up every other city they are trying to do this in. They believe this is the end of ICE. This was streamed live by Watchdog Media on YouTube, who is doing excellent coverage. pic.twitter.com/krqiNPWYbc — Karlyn Borysenko, anti-communist cult leader (@DrKarlynB) January 24, 2026

The insurrection is spreading.