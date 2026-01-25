The Democrat Revolution at Minneapolis Ground Zero

Julie Kelly added new information to the events leading up to the shooting death of Alex Pretti, known in the media as a wronged ICU nurse. ICE killed Alex Pretti this week while he was obstructing justice and resisting arrest. He is on video directing SUVs to form a barricade on the street. It prompted the first confrontation with officers. He was actively impeding and obstructing federal officers, a felony under 18 USC 111.
Pretti was working with at least one other individual at the time. He committed the felony while in possession of a firearm.
Pretti was attempting to aid a criminal illegal alien evade law enforcement. He then assaulted a woman after being hit by pepper spray, possibly disoriented from the spray.
He had a loaded gun in his waistband.
His parents had cautioned him not to get aggressively involved in anti-ICE protests.
He did more than protest; he broke the law.
🚨 BREAKING: Commander Greg Bovino FIRES BACK at CNN’s lies
“He was in the scene actively impeding and assaulting law enforcement!”
BASH: But he wasn’t impeding! He was filming, which is a legal thing to do in the United States! pic.twitter.com/MIWhTDG0Xi
BOVINO: Dana, let’s not…
— Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) January 25, 2026
It looks like the Minnesota police and the National Guard are blocking ICE, illegally forming no-ICE zones.
🚨 MPD AND NATIONAL GUARD APPEAR TO BE PROTECTING “NO ICE ZONE”
MN – National Guard and MPD are blocking most cross streets leading to the site of today’s shooting which is now declared an “No ICE Zone”
They only allow foot traffic in. Inside people stand around burn pits and… pic.twitter.com/L14ldhh1iD
— Cam Higby 🇺🇸 (@camhigby) January 25, 2026
There is a lot of money going into this.
🚨 BREAKING: More supplies continue to flow into the No-Go-Zone here in Minneapolis.
Free hand warmers
Free winter gear
Free coffee
Free food
Free milk
Who is funding all of this? pic.twitter.com/wP7Iv0tB3X
— Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) January 25, 2026
Antifa in Minneapolis just told everyone that they must win in Minneapolis or else it will screw up every other city engaged in the insurrection.
They believe this is the end of ICE. Watch the livestream here.
This was streamed live by Watchdog Media on YouTube, who is doing excellent coverage. pic.twitter.com/krqiNPWYbc
— Karlyn Borysenko, anti-communist cult leader (@DrKarlynB) January 24, 2026
The insurrection is spreading.
Nationwide Antifa cells have been fully mobilized now, John Brown Gun Club militants are streaming in from around the country. They want to provoke an armed standoff https://t.co/i4yb9qfAxg
— Jack Posobiec (@JackPosobiec) January 25, 2026
