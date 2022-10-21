Can Anyone Translate Bidenese? And Biden Salutes a Sign

President Joe Biden, the most popular president in our lifetimes or anyone’s lifetime, with 81 million adoring voters who cast a ballot for him, speaks Bidenese. We need a translation of the following. We believe he is under the impression he campaigned for 16 candidates and has 20 to go.

Fetterman wouldn’t answer the question. He was too scared.

Here he is saluting a sign. He got confused when he heard the marching band.

What? Please translate the Bidenese~

This is a lot of money.


