Boy and Girl Bathrooms in Florida Schools Is Now the Anomaly

The Florida Board of Education unanimously ordered all bathrooms labeled by biological gender. This is the headline at the NY Post: Florida schools ordered to provide bathrooms separated by biological sex. This shouldn’t be the anomaly. That’s how far we’ve sunk Time to pull the ripcord.
Isn’t it sad that has to be a headline
We expect the lunatic Wokes in the administration will sue over this.
According to the NY Post: The Florida Board of Education unanimously passed new rules requiring all public and charter schools to provide bathrooms and locker rooms separated by biological sex after a divided public hearing Wednesday.
Some parents think it stigmatizes transgenders. The other way around is crazyville.
The new bathroom regulations also mandate schools notify parents if they offer bathrooms and locker rooms that are not sorted by biological sex and outline their supervision procedures for them.
“What this rule does is make sure that if a school implements a policy or procedure for specific designations for locker rooms or bathrooms or dressing rooms that parents have a right to know,” said Florida Interim Education Commissioner Jacob Oliva.
“And that we are transparent about the procedures that are happening in our schools.”
If adults want to do this, go at it, but don’t tell the rest of use we have to live the fantasy or our children do.
— Clown World ™ 🤡 (@ClownWorld_) October 20, 2022
NO FORCIBLE VACCINES IN FLORIDA
Gov. De Santis will also not mandate COVID vaccines in the childhood regimen. Many red states, perhaps all, will NOT. Sanity reins in the Red.
Gov. De Santis wants parents in charge. Some children have had heart attacks, heart damage, Bell’s Palsy, clotting, and the virus does not kill children in any statistical way. If parents have sick children, they will likely get the children vaccinated but it must be left up to parents.
As long as I am Governor, in Florida there will not be a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for children in our schools. pic.twitter.com/oDXAj3c4Oy
— Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) October 20, 2022
Gov. De Santis will also suspend property tax deadlines for homes and businesses destroyed or uninhabitable due to Hurricane Ian.
“Those who lost so much shouldn’t have to worry about the taxman,” he said.
Today, I signed an Executive Order suspending property tax deadlines for homes and businesses that were destroyed or rendered uninhabitable.
Those who lost so much shouldn’t have to worry about the taxman. pic.twitter.com/ABesMiCOEr
— Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) October 20, 2022
Get the males out of little girls bathrooms, now!
Standing up to the ABC crowd. Good. MUMDI’s. Mentally unstable, morally deficient individual(s). You can throw an ‘and’ or ‘or’ in place of the comma. It’s the term I coined for the crazies out there pushing these ideologies/theories/tenets/lifestyles etc.
I’m not sure it’s a real term or not. I’ve never heard it before, so if it’s new I’ll never get any credit for it. I don’t have any social media accounts, or anything to get it out there, other than this post.
Transgender should not be a issue in schools, except for schools providing counseling to children suffering from Gender Dysphoria. This wasn’t an Issue 50 or 60 years ago. Why is it an issue now? The only reason is we allowed the Alphabet Soup Crowd to come out of the Closet, infiltrate schools and the Boy Scouts and in the process cause some serious damage to society. Their so called rights don’t take precedence over the right of children to grow up normally as a biological boy or girl. Only a Mentally Disturbed Individual would think Drag Queen Shows or Teachers with Gender Dysphoria are appropriate for Minors, i.e. anyone under 18. Children need positive gender appropriate role models, not confused losers, with mental disorders as role models.
When I was boy, growing up in New Orleans, Drag Queens were everywhere in the French Quarter. We thought of them as amusing, but mentally ill people. What Changed? They are still mentally ill, so why do we let them near children to recruit and groom them into a life of perversion? The Media refuses to talk about the pain that Transgender people go through, the regret, the suicides, or the drug dependence. Growing up I didn’t know one person who wanted to be a Eunuch when he grew up. This “desire” today is unnatural and is solely because of grooming. It’s time to put the Alphabet Soup Cult back in the Closet. The Alphabet Soup Cult is probably less than 3% of the US population, but screams very loud and is creating huge problems in regards to our children. Their Grooming is nothing less than child endangerment and it’s time they are sent to jail for their activity. That includes Parents!