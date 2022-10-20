Pregnant Girlfriend’s Baby Dies After Beating, Accused Gets No Jail Time and Still Has His Guns

A Texas man is accused of beating his pregnant girlfriend so badly that her unborn baby died three days later with blunt force trauma. He took a plea deal with the Travis County District Attorney’s office Monday, according to reports. You won’t believe this. All he has to do is wear a monitor for six months. He still has his guns. What good are the laws if this guy can hold onto to them until he feels like turning them in
According to Fox News, Johnny Charles Ebbs V’s plea deal comes with eight years of deferred adjudication on a third-degree continuous family violence assault charge, meaning that he has not been found guilty at the time of sentencing and will have his offense dismissed if he doesn’t violate his probation.
Police said Ebbs beat and hospitalized his pregnant girlfriend, LaShonda Lemons, in Austin in 2019. Three days later, the unborn child died due to blunt force trauma. Lemons’ attorney, Kelsey McKay, said in court that Ebbs’ bond and an agreed-upon protective order mandated that he was to forfeit his guns – a move he has yet to make, KXAN reported.
He hasn’t even returned his guns!!! What good are more laws when the government doesn’t follow the laws they have???
Ebbs’ plea deal means he will be required to wear a GPS monitor for six months and will not serve any jail time. Oh isn’t that just great.
When I read the headline I knew he was black or illeagal because they’re the only classes of people who enjoy this level of protection from Justice.
I didn’t even need to look..imagine if it were a white middle class guy
*White
Ya gotta be the correct color to get the benes
Austin, Tx is no different than Chicago, IL. A cesspool of liberal ideas and lack of values!
Who is the DA that allowed this?
If his name was “Planned Parenthood,” he would have received a healthy payment and a very robust legal defense for that kick. I think democrats are calling it “Women’s Healthcare,” or something like that?